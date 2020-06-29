https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/presidential-election-dropout/2020/06/29/id/974687

Nervous about a string of poor polling results for President Donald Trump, some Republican operatives are for the first time raising the possibility that the president could drop out of the race if his numbers do not rebound, Fox News reported.

“It’s too early, but if the polls continue to worsen, you can see a scenario where he drops out,” an anonymous GOP operative said.

Another “major player” within the Republican Party reportedly described “Trump’s current psyche as ‘fragile.'”

A RealClearPolitics average of polls has Trump down more than 9 percentage points to Democrat Joe Biden, who is also leading the president in many key battleground states, as well as running neck and neck in such Republican strongholds as Texas.

The Trump campaign vehemently denied the report, with campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh telling Fox News that “This is the granddaddy of fake news. Everyone knows that media polling has always been wrong about President Trump – they undersample Republicans and don’t screen for likely voters – in order to set false narratives. It won’t work. There was similar fretting in 2016 and if it had been accurate, Hillary Clinton would be in the White House right now.”

The reports also stated another operative say that “I’ve heard the talk but I doubt it’s true.”

Fox Business Network Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino, one of the authors of the report, said he is “not convinced yet [that Trump is dropping out of the race]; he’s got time and he’s running against an opponent who is literally hiding in his basement. Plus the public isn’t focusing yet on just how left wing Joe Biden has become, so much so, he can bring himself to denounce rioting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

