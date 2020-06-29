https://www.theepochtimes.com/st-louis-couple-brandishes-guns-after-activists-break-into-gated-neighborhood_3405418.html

A couple in St. Louis stepped outside their mansion on Sunday and wielded firearms after a group of activists broke through a gate and began trespassing in the neighborhood.

Video footage shows the group, protesting against the city’s mayor, entering an area clearly marked “For Residents Only.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson lives in the same neighborhood.

As the group moved by their home, the couple with the firearms appeared on their back porch and told the activists to move on.

Shortly thereafter, the couple moved onto an area near their front door and continued urging the group not to stop.

Activists can be heard shouting “eat the rich” and “why are you threatening us?” Some threatened to enter the home.

Most news articles reviewed by The Epoch Times neglected to mention how the group gained access to the gated neighborhood.

After shouting at the couple for at least 10 minutes, the group continued on to Krewson’s house.

According to property details and online profiles, the couple is Mark and Patricia McCloskey, personal injury lawyers.

A phone call to their law firm went unanswered and requests for comment sent to the firm and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department weren’t immediately returned. The city’s prosecutor wasn’t available.

Numerous protests have devolved into violence in recent weeks since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minnesota.

Missouri has a so-called Castle Doctrine, or a law that permits people the use of deadly force if people enter their homes.

The statute, officially titled “use of force in defense of persons,” also says a person doesn’t “have a duty to retreat from a dwelling, residence, or vehicle where the person is not unlawfully entering or unlawfully remaining” and “from private property that is owned or leased by such individual.”

According to a Missouri Law Review of property law (pdf), gated communities have been affirmed in courts as being able to bar entry to non-residents who don’t receive invitations to enter.

Video footage did not show any of the activists attempting to move toward the couple’s home.

State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge Jr., who was with the activists, alleged that the couple violated the law, not the protesters.

“So who are the real thugs, when people took to the street to address injustice in our city and local leaders,” he wrote on social media. “The people wasn’t [sic] on any property but this law firm couple decided to come and point guns at us!”

The protest was sparked by Krewson, a Democrat, reading the names and addresses of some demonstrators who met with her outside St. Louis City Hall last week. She also read suggestions submitted by the demonstrators, many of which called for defunding the police.

Late Friday, Krewson issued an apology, saying: “I would like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters and comment cards to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today. While this is public information, never did I intend to cause distress or harm to anyone. The post has been removed and again, I sincerely apologize.”

She also said she doesn’t agree with the idea of defunding, or slashing money for, the St. Louis Police Department.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri called what Krewson did “shocking and misguided” and activists are calling for her resignation.

