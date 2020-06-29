https://www.theepochtimes.com/st-louis-couple-who-wielded-guns-say-they-were-in-fear-of-our-lives_3405776.html

The Missouri couple who were filmed weilding guns on their property after a group of activists broke into their private neighborhood said they feared for their lives.

Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61, were seen in footage widely circulated on social media outside their mansion in St. Louis on Sunday, telling a group of activists to move on past their home.

McCloskey held a rifle while his wife wielded a handgun.

The lawyers said they were having a family dinner outside of their home when the crowd busted through wrought iron gates that are marked with signs including one warning against trespassing.

“A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear of our lives,” McCloskey told KMOV.

“This is all private property. There are no public sidewalks or public streets. We were told that we would be killed, our home burned and our dog killed. We were all alone facing an angry mob.”

The Epoch Times’ attempts to reach the couple haven’t been successful.

Some called for the husband and wife to be charged for holding guns while on their property. Video footage reviewed by The Epoch Times appears to show Patricia McCloskey pointing the gun at some of the activists.

Asked about the incident, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman told The Epoch Times that there’s an ongoing investigation into what happened.

The couple, she said, reported a trespassing violation that took place at 7:23 p.m.

“The victims stated they were on their property when they heard a loud commotion coming from the street. When the victims went to investigate the commotion, they observed a large group of subjects forcefully break an iron gate marked with ‘No Trespassing’ and ‘Private Street’ signs. Once through the gate, the victims advised the group that they were on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave,” an incident summary of the police response stated.

“The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims. When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police. The investigation is ongoing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

