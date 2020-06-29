https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/st-louis-homeowner-speaks-confronting-blm-militants-firearm-thing-stopped-mob-rifle-video/

St. Louis homeowner Mark McCloskey spoke out in his first on-camera interview since he confronted Black Lives Matter militants who broke through a gate onto a private street in his neighborhood.

A livestream of the militant mob clearly shows they entered through a gate into a private community.

In this livestream footage you can clearly see the STL black lives matter mob entered through the gate to a private community. This was not a public sidewalk. https://t.co/NeKHgTBWEu pic.twitter.com/UdYq3pGtlb — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 29, 2020

The mob broke the gate.

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia defended their home from hundreds of Black Lives Matter militants.

Mr. McCloskey explained during his on-camera interview on Monday that he announced to the Marxist mob that they were on private property and that’s when they became enraged.

“We came back to the house. I don’t know what time it is, I’ve been up ever since. I’m a little, I’m a little blurry, but we were preparing dinner. We went out to the east patio, open porch that faces Kingshighway on one side and Portland Place Drive on the south, and we’re sitting down for dinner. We heard all this stuff going on down on Maryland Plaza. And then the mob started to move up Kingshighway, but it got parallel with the Kingshighway gate on Portland Place,” Mark McCloseky said.

“Somebody forced the gate, and I stood up and announced that this is private property. Go back. I can’t remember in detail anymore. I went inside, I got a rifle. And when they … because as soon as I said this is private property, those words enraged the crowd,” he said.

McClosky said one of the militants pulled out a loaded pistol magazine and clicked them together and said ‘you’re next.’

“We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get,” McCloskey said.

McCloskey believes that the only thing that stopped the crowd from approaching his home was his rifle.

“Everything inside the Portland Place gate is private property. There is nothing public in Portland Place. Being inside that gate is like being in my living room. There is no public anything in Portland Place,” he said.

WATCH:

Video and partial transcript via KSDK.

