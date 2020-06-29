https://www.westernjournal.com/st-louis-protesters-clash-catholics-fight-tear-statue-citys-namesake/
Catholics in the city of St. Louis prayed and defended a statue of King Louis IX that sits atop Art Hill in the city’s Forest Park on Saturday. King Louis IX is a canonized saint in the Catholic church. As the Catholic News Agency reported, “St. Louis was King of France from 1226-70, and he…
The post St. Louis Protesters Clash with Catholics in Fight To Tear Down Statue of City’s Namesake appeared first on The Western Journal.