https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/state-department-uighurs-chinese-communist-party/2020/06/29/id/974777

The U.S. Department of State has condemned the Chinese government practice of performing forced abortions and sterilizations among Uighurs and other minorities to reduce the Muslim population.

“The world received disturbing reports [Monday] that the Chinese Communist Party is using forced sterilization, forced abortion, and coercive family planning against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, as part of a continuing campaign of repression,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a statement.

Pompeo added, “German researcher Adrian Zenz’s shocking revelations are sadly consistent with decades of CCP practices that demonstrate an utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity. We call on the Chinese Communist Party to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanizing abuses.”

The practice has been taking place over the last four years in what has been called “demographic genocide,” according to an Associated Press investigation.

“The United States condemns the use of forced population controls against Uyghur and other minority women and calls on the CCP to cease its campaign of repression,” Pompeo tweeted Monday. “History will judge how we act today.”

The birth control campaign has dropped birth rates in the majority Uighur areas of Hotan and Kashgar by more than 60% between 2015 and 2018, according to the AP.

Morgan Ortagus, the state department spokesperson, also weighed in on the crisis of forced sterilizations and abortions within the Uighur community.

“New reports on the use of forced abortions and sterilization in Xinjiang are reminiscent of the abuses against members of ethnic and religious minority groups throughout the 20th century. The U.S. will not stop sounding the alarm on CCP human rights abuses,” Ortagus tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

