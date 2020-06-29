https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/06/29/the-morning-briefing-will-the-2020-rage-mob-survive-a-trip-to-the-suburbs-n583900

The Mob Meets a Little Resistance

I had my first couple of social trips out in public this past weekend since all of the shutdown fun began and, thankfully, didn’t run into any peacefully protesting mobs. Then again, it’s the time of year here when the sun keeps us from congregating much outdoors in any kind of mob, rage-filled or not. I also didn’t run into a lot of people wearing masks, but that’s another story.

A few weeks ago I wrote that the protest mobs wouldn’t go away until they started going near rich liberals’ residences. A friend of mine recently said that you-know-what was “gonna get real when they start going into neighborhoods.” Thus far, they’ve mostly stuck to downtown areas or big retail areas for looting. The libs running the most mob-filled cities have largely been ceding downtown areas. Our commie mayor here kept gleefully organizing clean-up parties in downtown Tucson to pick up after the “peaceful” BLM mobs vandalized and broke things. She kept posting pics on Instagram as if she was on vacation somewhere.

We got a little taste this paste weekend of what happens when private property gets threatened by a BLM mob gone walkabout. Matt has the feel-good story about the married couple that brandished weapons posted at Townhall and it’s hilarious:

Yeah, again, this is called trespassing. It’s illegal. After days of seeing anarchy and chaos engulfing America’s cities after the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd ion May 25, there’s no wonder why law-abiding Americans are lining up to buy guns and ammo. The police are overwhelmed. They can’t help everyone. With mayhem taking over the streets at night, it’s no wonder why gun purchases have gone through the roof—and it’s not just conservatives lining out the doors of gun shops. The spike actually began during the coronavirus outbreak, but Floyd certainly injected steroids into the trend.

There’s video of the encounter in Matt’s post and it is worth noting that the couple’s gun safety etiquette is rather horrible. They’re brandishing the guns like they are in a video game and hopefully they’ll get some lessons on that before the next time they’re out in public with firearms.

There was a lot of brouhaha on social media about the mob being on public sidewalks — as if that makes it any better — but, again, this is a private neighborhood. This is also an isolated incident but it probably won’t be the last of its kind we see. The “defund police” anti-cop sentiment has, as we have mentioned here before, unwittingly ruined one of the Left’s favorite arguments against gun ownership: that people should simply wait for the police to show up if there is trouble.

If these liberal cities succeed in slashing police budgets and reducing manpower, the neighbors might all have guns soon. The further away from city centers the mob wanders, the more likely they are to bump into Mr. and Mrs. Gunslinger. Tucson is a liberal city but this is still Arizona and even my lefty friends here have several firearms. I know I used “suburbs” in the headline but I really meant any residential neighborhood.

I keep referring the the protesters as a mob because even on their quiet days the potential to get ugly is there. They’ve been emboldened by weak leaders and a lying press. Mob mentality is the reason we’ve seen the idiots tear down so many statues that have nothing to do with their anger.

Buy guns. Buy ammo.

And try not to accidentally point the gun at your neighbor’s car if a mob comes to your neighborhood.

Happy Belated

Happy (belated) birthday to comedy genius @MelBrooks whom I had the pleasure of seeing in person a few years back for a Q&A screening of ‘Blazing Saddles’. pic.twitter.com/H4dfAiYFpf — . (@period_guy) June 29, 2020

2020 Update

Hordes of blood-sucking, disease-carrying horse flies invade the UK https://t.co/GdBLb4pG0s pic.twitter.com/OTStaJQ1LT — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2020

PJM Linktank

My latest column: Kimmel, Cancel Culture, and the Future of Comedy

Biden VP Hopeful Rep. Karen Bass in Hot Water for Praise of Castro

Massive Explosion Rocks Suspected Nuke Site in Iran

This should become a Netflix series. [WATCH] ‘Grandtifa’ Protesters at The Villages in Florida Face Off with Pro-Trump Golf-Cart Grannies

Hulu Axes Episode of ‘The Golden Girls’ for the Dumbest Reason

Three Children Killed in Chicago Shootings Since Friday

Trump Says He Was Never Briefed on Taliban Bounty Intel

Liberals are insane. Minneapolis City Council Members Who Voted to Disband Police Get $4,500/Day Private Security

And Then They Came For The Duke

Trans Oregon Official Who Created Mask Exemption for POC Said at Gender Confirmation: ‘I Couldn’t Wear This Mask One More Day’

Trump Calls Out Pritzker, Lightfoot for ‘Devastating’ Chicago Violence

WaPo Tried to Fact-Check Trump on Who Runs the Dangerous Cities… and Failed Miserably

Radical Feminist Who Argued for the Extermination of Men Glorified in the ‘NY Times’

Rep. Ayanna Presley: ‘It’s Time to Pay Us What You Owe Us’

Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison Students Demand Lincoln Statue Be Removed

Federal Judge Slaps Down NY Restrictions on Religious Gatherings After Cuomo and de Blasio Endorse BLM Protests

The Man Dies, But the Radical Chic Remains

Netanyahu Is a Peacemaker—and Don’t Think the Left Will Mention It

The Good News About COVID-19 the Corporate Media Keeps Hidden

Repeal the 17th Amendment. The Senate Is Broken and Senator Chris Coons Is On Board to End the Filibuster

Comedian Chris Rock’s Years-Old Sketch on Police Brutality Should Be Required Viewing for ‘Woke’ Generation

VIP

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 22: Say ‘NO’ to the Mob

Putin’s Celebration of Soviet-Era Success Marred by Embarrassing Soviet-Style Failure

Nine of the Most Ridiculous and Ironic Statue Attacks of 2020

VIP Gold

Remington’s Rumored Sale To Navajo Nation Could Spell Big Changes For Company

Deadly Crash That Killed 7 Was Likely A Human Smuggling Event, Says Chief

From the Mothership and Beyond

Evergreen advice. FL Sheriffs Warn Citizens: Be Prepared And Get Armed

Mixed Reaction To LA County Sheriff’s Pledge To Increase Concealed Carry Licenses

2A Sanctuary Adopts First Amendment Resolution Over Virus Restrictions

Schlichter: America’s Problem Is Systemic Liberalism

The Mob Wins in Newark: Christopher Columbus Has Been Removed

Prosecutor in Oklahoma Charges Three Rioters With Terrorism: ‘This Is Not Seattle’

Calls Mount to Cancel Federal Income Tax, Signed Into Law by Racist Democratic President

NYT Finds Themselves in a Blunder Over Their Botched Russia-Taliban Story

But riots and looting are still OK. Newsom Re-Closing Bars in Seven California Counties, Recommends for Eight Others

WATCH: Pelosi Explains Why She Wants to See a Mask Mandate

Stabber in Glasgow Attack Identified As Disgruntled Asylum Seeker From Sudan

US Postal Worker Seen Tossing Campaign Mailers Into Dumpster; And We Should Trust Them With Ballots?

Putting CHOP on the Chopping Block: GOP Senator Moves to Defund Cities That Allow Autonomous Zones

The Intelligence Community Launches Another Attack on President Trump but to What End

BLM Mob Threatens to ‘Shut Down’ Target Store: ‘Stop Calling the Police’ on ‘Black People’

It’s raining projection here. Hilarious: Newsweek Whines that Conservatives Are “Weaponizing” Cancel Culture

L’Oreal Removes All Caucasian-Related Words From Its Product Line – ‘Whitening,’ ‘Fairness,’ ‘Lightening’

Watch: Priest and Other Catholics Praying Rosary Stand Between Statue of St. Louis and Mob that Wants to Rip It Down

Call It an Alternate Route: Parading Costumed Abortion Activists Burn the American Flag to Stop a Bill

I’ve been assured by liberals that vote-by-mail is fraud-proof. “Myth” Busted? NJ AG Indicts Four Over Mail-In Ballot Fraud; “Hundreds” Of Mail-In Ballots Discovered (Updated)

Black Lives Matter Protesters In Beverly Hills: “Eat The Rich!”

China Begins Review Of Hong Kong Security Law

Mystery Solved? Satellites Show Iran Blast At Secret Missile Facility

SCOTUS Rejects Request From Texas Democrats To Expand Mail-In Ballot Voting, GOP Wins…For Now

Video: Kaepernick’s Attorney’s PAC Takes An Ugly Shot At Ivanka Trump

Cha-Cha-Changes: ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ Recast Actors As Voices Of Non-White Characters

Market Watch: Over/Under For June Jobs Report Is … 3 Million?

Did This Company’s Threat Of Boycott Push Facebook’s Ad Policy Reversal Over The Edge?

Catch and release FAIL: The suspect in the murder of a Louisville protester was arrested twice before on ‘rioting related charges’

Lara Logan unleashes EPIC thread on the ‘extreme disinformation coming from political figures’

Arizona vs. Chicago: Can you spot the difference in media coverage?

EPIC self-own! Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lame attack on Ted Cruz and his wife BACKFIRES in a spectacular way

‘VERY important read’: Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread from American Academy of Pediatrics on COVID and opening schools

The stupid hurts. Racism solved: Realtors to stop using word ‘master’ to describe bedrooms; Deadspin calls for the Masters to change its name

‘Who paid for it?’ Here’s another young hysterical white woman screaming at a black man who doesn’t appreciate her ‘help’ with the Emancipation Monument

Smells Like Onion

Xi Jinping Warns Of Second Coronavirus Wave Likely To Disappear Thousands Of Hong Kong Residents https://t.co/yy8V12CuQv pic.twitter.com/pnEKvx4Fao — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 28, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

[embedded content]

I’ve given up on resignation.

