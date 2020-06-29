https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/06/29/this-is-not-seattle-oklahoma-rioters-charged-with-terrorism-may-face-life-in-prison-n585232

Several protesters in Oklahoma City, Okla., have been charged with “assault, rioting and terrorism” and could face life in prison. “This is not Seattle,” said Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. “We’re not putting up with this lawlessness here.” The Washington Examiner reported the story.

Isael Antonio Ortiz, 21, Eric Christopher Ruffin, 26, and Malachai Davis, 18, were hit with terrorism charges after police alleged that Ortiz burned an Oklahoma County sheriff’s van during protests on May 30. Ruffin is accused of encouraging “wanton destruction” by streaming Ortiz on a Facebook Live post in which he was also heard saying officers who harm black people should be killed. Ortiz has also been accused of attempting to burn a bail bonds shop along with Davis, who is accused of breaking the bond shop’s windows with brass knuckles he was filmed wearing.

Deshayla Dixon (24) Adam Warner Hayhurst (19), Daniel Ray Dickerson (27), and James Lovell Holt (31) were among those arrested on charges of rioting, assault, and terrorism. “Many of those charged were caught on camera, including Holt, who was filmed throwing rocks at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.”

Five other people were charged with incitement of a riot. Prater alleged that many of those arrested were with extremist groups like Antifa. The police report stated, “Several people were carrying flags that were identified as belonging to the following groups: Antifa, Soviet Union (communism), American Indian Movement, Anarcho-Communism (solid red) and the original Oklahoma flag … currently adopted by Oklahoma Socialists.” Police also noted there were several members of anti-establishment extremist groups that are known to law enforcement.

The decision to file serious charges comes in stark contrast to the way rioters have been treated with kid gloves in other parts of the country run by Democrats. In Seattle, the authorities let anarchists take control of six city blocks for weeks while terrorizing citizens and brandishing weapons. There have been several shootings and police are afraid to enter the area. Meanwhile, the authorities in Seattle have gone on the record calling it a “street fair” and generally ignoring the illegal behavior and even excusing looting. The message is clear: If you want to riot and act a fool, do it in a blue state with a blue governor.

This is dangerous. Socialist Seattle Councilmember Tammy Morales defending the weekend violence, telling her comrades on the Council: “I don’t want to hear is for our constituents to be told to be civil, not to be reactionary, to be told looting doesn’t solve anything.” pic.twitter.com/NVUBfYVrwS — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 2, 2020

Don’t try that in Oklahoma, where both the governor and mayor of Oklahoma City are Republicans.

