Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are demanding answers after a flurry of reports revealed the intelligence community concluded months ago that Russia offered bounties to incentivize Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

The uproar includes a chorus of Republicans who are typically reticent to confront President TrumpDonald John TrumpIntelligence suggests Russian bounties led to deaths of several US troops in Afghanistan: report Obama called Philonise Floyd before brother’s memorial service: NYT President Trump tries to cover his tracks by attacking the rule of law MORE, who has sought to deflect blame and responsibility by arguing he was not briefed on the intelligence that he claims is not credible.

But congressional Republicans and Democrats — calling the reported Russian operation “egregious” and “disturbing” — say Trump’s explanations only raise more questions that the administration must answer immediately.

“Anything with any hint of credibility that would endanger our servicemembers, much less put a bounty on their lives, to me, should have been briefed immediately to the commander-in-chief and a plan to deal with that situation,” said Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryOvernight Defense: Army to drop photos from soldier records to reduce racial bias | House defense bill backs B pandemic preparedness fund | Bill targets potential troop drawdowns House defense bill backs B pandemic preparedness fund House panel launches investigation into Roosevelt coronavirus outbreak after captain’s firing upheld MORE (Texas), the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, who is retiring from Congress at the end of this term.

Thornberry, who added that the bipartisan “insistence to see the intelligence” is “even stronger non-publicly” than it has been publicly, echoed other military leaders who have expressed incredulousness that such intelligence did not reach the commander-in-chief.

On Monday, the White House briefed at least seven Republicans: Thornberry, House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulWhite House denies it was briefed about Afghan militant bounties GOP lawmakers voice support for Israeli plan to annex areas in West Bank Sunday shows preview: Bolton delivers bombshell while US tackles COVID-19, police brutality MORE (Texas) and Reps. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGOP committee chair: ‘It would help’ if Trump would wear a mask occasionally Top GOP lawmaker calls for answers from White House after report on Russian bounties on US forces Arkansas governor urges ‘consistent national message’ on wearing masks MORE (Wyo.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Jim Banks (Ind.), Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerInternal watchdog investigating if Air Force improperly used plane to surveil protests: report Republicans walk tightrope on police reform The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: National Portrait Gallery’s Kim Sajet says this era rewiring people’s relationship with culture, art; Trump’s war with Twitter heats up MORE (Ill.) and Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikArmy set to welcome first woman Green Beret next month The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Geopolitical adviser Parag Khanna criticizes US, China leadership on virus; US COVID-19 cases reach highest single-day level NY Republicans call on McConnell to provide .9B in additional MTA funding MORE (N.Y.), a source familiar with the meeting said.

Democratic leaders are calling for briefings for the full House and Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden’s record-setting tax increases will take your money — and your job GOP committee chair: ‘It would help’ if Trump would wear a mask occasionally Democratic officials, governors push for nationwide mask mandate as administration defends state-by-state approach MORE (D-Calif.) sent a letter Monday to Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeTop GOP lawmaker calls for answers from White House after report on Russian bounties on US forces Bolton asks court to dismiss DOJ suit, citing failure to state a claim DOJ seeks temporary restraining order blocking Bolton book release MORE and CIA Director Gina Haspel Gina Cheri HaspelObama’s ‘rule of law’ hypocrisy Former CIA chief: Not ‘right’ for Haspel to applaud at State of the Union Schiff schedules public hearing with US intel chief MORE requesting a full-House briefing, saying that “Congress and the country need answers now.” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerWake up, America — see what’s coming Tim Scott shares racist and threatening messages he’s received over police reform bill Trump administration ending support for 7 Texas testing sites as coronavirus cases spike MORE (D-N.Y.) released his own statement, making the same request for the two intelligence leaders to immediately brief senators.

Thornberry and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithOvernight Defense: Army to drop photos from soldier records to reduce racial bias | House defense bill backs B pandemic preparedness fund | Bill targets potential troop drawdowns House defense bill targets potential troop drawdowns in Africa, South Korea House defense bill backs B pandemic preparedness fund MORE (D-Wash.) have also demanded a briefing from the Pentagon for their full committee this week, but Thornberry and a Democratic committee spokesperson said they have not received a response from the Defense Department.

“If the reports are true, that the administration knew about this Russian operation and did nothing, they have broken the trust of those who serve and the commitment to their families to ensure their loved one’s safety,” Smith said in a statement Monday. “It is imperative that the House Armed Services Committee receive detailed answers from the Department of Defense.”

The Pentagon “has received the invitation” from Smith and Thornberry and “is working to address the request,” department spokesman Jessica Maxwell said. The department declined to comment on the reports about the intelligence.

On the Senate side, Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioGOP committee chair: ‘It would help’ if Trump would wear a mask occasionally Police reform in limbo after Senate setback On The Money: Trump, GOP clash over new round of checks | Dow sinks more than 700 points as COVID-19 surge shakes Wall Street | Senate Dems raise concerns about debit cards used for stimulus payments MORE (R-Fla.), the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, would not comment specifically on the bounty intelligence, but said “the targeting of our troops by foreign adversaries via proxies is a well-established threat.” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeTrump nominee denounces past Islamophobic tweets Republicans face long odds of changing provision on Confederate-named bases Overnight Defense: Trump plan to pull troops from Germany gets bipartisan pushback | Top GOP senator says it’s time to look at changing Confederate-named bases | GOP divided over renaming Army bases MORE (R-Okla.), meanwhile, pledged to “work with President Trump on a strong response” if reports are true.

Both Rubio and Inhofe have faced calls from Democrats to hold hearings.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandOvernight Defense: Appeals court rules using Pentagon funding for border wall illegal | Esper visits NATO after Trump announces Germany drawdown | Russian intel unit reportedly offered bounties for killing coalition troops in Afghanistan The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Tim Seelig says choirs are dangerous; Pence says, ‘We have saved lives’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – States are pausing reopening MORE (D-N.Y.), an Armed Services Committee member, wrote Rubio and Inhofe a letter on Sunday calling for joint hearings, while fellow committee member Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems, GOP dig in on police reform ahead of House vote Poll finds Warren most popular Biden VP choice among college students What Juneteenth celebrations and marches looked like across the US MORE (D-Ill.) wrote her own letter to Inhofe requesting an open hearing.

The New York Times first reported Friday that the intelligence community concluded months ago that a unit within the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, secretly offered payments to Taliban-linked militants for attacks on coalition forces in Afghanistan last year.

Trump was briefed on the intelligence and that officials had deliberated potential response options but that the White House had not authorized any further action, the report said.

The Washington Post then reported Sunday that intelligence assessments concluded the Russian bounties led to the deaths of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Other news outlets have since confirmed the Times reporting, with some newspapers citing British government officials, who were briefed by the U.S. last week on the intelligence.

The United States has previously accused Russia of supporting the Taliban by providing weapons, but lawmakers saying incentivizing the murder of U.S. troops would be a heinous escalation.

Statements by the White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have disputed that Trump was briefed but have not addressed the credibility of the intelligence.

Shortly after the Post’s Sunday report, Trump claimed the intelligence was not credible.

“Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP,” Trump tweeted late Sunday night. “Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!”

Trump, however, stands alone in questioning the accuracy of the intelligence. Later Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there was “no consensus” and “dissenting opinions” within the intelligence community about the credibility of the information, remarks that are markedly different from Trump’s claims.

She did not answer questions about whether elements of the intelligence were included in Trump’s Daily Presidential Briefing.

Some of Trump’s most staunch allies are calling for answers about the reports.

“Imperative Congress get to the bottom of recent media reports that Russian GRU units in Afghanistan have offered to pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers with the goal of pushing America out of the region,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDemocrats optimistic about chances of winning Senate Gridlock mires chances of police reform deal Jaime Harrison: GOP police reform bill ‘doesn’t go far enough’ MORE (R-S.C.) tweeted in part.

Prior to getting briefed Monday, Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, tweeted that the “White House must explain” why Trump and Vice President Pence weren’t briefed, who did know and when, and what the response has been “to protect our forces & hold Putin accountable.”

Banks, though, after the briefing put the blame on The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of reporting intelligence that was still under investigation and compromising efforts to probe it.

“The real scandal: We’ll likely never know the truth,” Banks tweeted. “Because the @nytimes used unconfirmed intel in an ONGOING investigation into targeted killing of American soldiers in order to smear the President. The blood is on their hands.”

The news also comes at a time when Trump’s withdrawal deal with the Taliban remains precarious as high violence levels persist in Afghanistan. Republicans were already skeptical of the agreement, saying the Taliban cannot be trusted to keep a peace deal.

The U.S. military has said it is down to 8,600 troops in line with the agreement to get to that level by mid-July. But military officials have insisted any further drawdown will be based on conditions on the ground that are not yet met, even as Trump pushes for a speedy withdrawal.

Trump has also faced criticism from Democrats about his coziness to Russia, where he has sought to accommodate and praise the country despite its efforts to destabilize the West.

In June, after the intelligence reportedly came to light within the U.S. government, Trump again sought to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinJust because Democrats are paranoid about the election doesn’t mean there aren’t problems Top GOP lawmaker calls for answers from White House after report on Russian bounties on US forces Trump pushes back on Biden criticism: ‘Russia ate his and Obama’s lunch’ MORE to the Group of Seven (G-7) Summit this year. The move was rejected by other foreign leaders. Russia had previously belonged to the group, then called the Group of Eight, but was kicked out in 2014 after it illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, territory it continues to control today.

Trump has also previously indicated that he believes Putin’s denials about interfering in the 2016 presidential election, despite the intelligence community’s conclusion that the Kremlin used disinformation campaigns on social media to sow discord and cyberattacks to derail the Clinton campaign during the heated presidential race.

Russia has denied the newest allegations as well.

“You know, maybe I can say it’s a little bit rude, but this is 100 percent bullshit. It’s an undiplomatic thing, but it’s bullshit,””Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told NBC News on Monday.

With Russia now reportedly accused of offering bounties against U.S. troops, some Republicans are calling for action against Moscow.

“If intelligence reports are verified that Russia or any other country is placing bounties on American troops,” Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisDemocrats optimistic about chances of winning Senate Where things stand in 13 battleground states Democrats lead in three battleground Senate races: poll MORE (R-N.C.) said, “then they need to be treated as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

