President Donald Trump’s campaign has released its first Spanish-language television advertisement, dropping a spot that is identical to one in English that claims probable Democrat nominee Joe Biden does not have the “mental capacity” to lead the nation.

The campaign has spent more than $660,000 on the Spanish language campaign ad since it started running it, reports NBC News, quoting Advertising Analytics.

The advertisement is hitting hard in traditional Latino markets, posting more than 150 times each in the Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota television markets in Florida as well as in Phoenix, Arizona, but is also being placed on national television and in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina.

The campaign has already been running some Spanish-language digital advertising as well and has been reaching out to Latino voters through the coalition “Latinos for Trump,” which consists of 21 advisory board members who pitch Trump to Latinos. The coalition held an event online last week, featuring an appearance from Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico’s congressional delegate.

Campaign deputy communications director Ali Pardo told NBC News in a statement, Biden is making “false promises to America’s Latinos” because his “pro-China, anti-worker, globalist policies shipped our jobs overseas. His support for illegal immigration depressed American workers’ wages, making it harder for everyone, including legal immigrants, to achieve the American Dream.”

Biden, however, had a lead of 57% to Trump’s 33% among registered Latino voters in June’s NBC/WSJ Poll. His campaign has already run several Spanish-language television advertising, particularly during the Democratic primary and is currently running a spot that criticizes Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

