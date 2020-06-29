https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/twitter-restricts-flynn-attorney-sidney-powells-account-citing-unusual-activity/

The Fascists at Twitter ‘restricted’ Flynn attorney Sidney Powell’s account on Monday morning, citing ‘unusual activity.’

Sidney Powell is a national hero.

She took on Mueller’s dirty lawyers and went head-to-head with the swamp and won.

Now Twitter is trying to silence her as she puts the final nail in dirty Judge Sullivan’s coffin.

Attorney Ron Coleman weighed in on Twitter’s decision to restrict Sidney Powell’s account.

The suspension by @twitter of @SidneyPowell1 demonstrates just how wreak and scared the left is of strong, effective voices of dissent from their propaganda – especially if they’re women or minorities — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 29, 2020

Creepy porn lawyer Avenatti gets a bluecheck mark verification badge while Sidney Powell’s account gets restricted.

Twitter claims the account of General Flynn’s Lawyer, @SidneyPowell1, has been exhibiting “unusual activity”. How strange, anti-Trump lawyers like @MichaelAvenatti get verified and celebrity status while Conservatives get their accounts restricted. No bias here.. pic.twitter.com/PRslYUCPpo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 29, 2020

Twitter has suspended the account of Sidney Powell, the attorney for Gen. Michael Flynn. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) June 29, 2020

