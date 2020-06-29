https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/twitter-restricts-flynn-attorney-sidney-powells-account-citing-unusual-activity/

The Fascists at Twitter ‘restricted’ Flynn attorney Sidney Powell’s account on Monday morning, citing ‘unusual activity.’

Sidney Powell is a national hero.

She took on Mueller’s dirty lawyers and went head-to-head with the swamp and won.

Now Twitter is trying to silence her as she puts the final nail in dirty Judge Sullivan’s coffin.

Attorney Ron Coleman weighed in on Twitter’s decision to restrict Sidney Powell’s account.

Creepy porn lawyer Avenatti gets a bluecheck mark verification badge while Sidney Powell’s account gets restricted.

