The Fascists at Twitter ‘restricted’ Flynn attorney Sidney Powell’s account on Monday morning, citing ‘unusual activity.’
Sidney Powell is a national hero.
She took on Mueller’s dirty lawyers and went head-to-head with the swamp and won.
Now Twitter is trying to silence her as she puts the final nail in dirty Judge Sullivan’s coffin.
.@Jack Why in the world did @Twitter suspend my account and remove everyone I was following.
Your abuse of conservative and #patriotic free speech knows no bounds. Why no blue checkmark for me?@realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley @JennaEllisEsq @GenFlynn @Jim_Jordan @DevinNunes pic.twitter.com/e1JbaxLWJP
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) June 29, 2020
Attorney Ron Coleman weighed in on Twitter’s decision to restrict Sidney Powell’s account.
The suspension by @twitter of @SidneyPowell1 demonstrates just how wreak and scared the left is of strong, effective voices of dissent from their propaganda – especially if they’re women or minorities
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 29, 2020
Creepy porn lawyer Avenatti gets a bluecheck mark verification badge while Sidney Powell’s account gets restricted.
Twitter claims the account of General Flynn’s Lawyer, @SidneyPowell1, has been exhibiting “unusual activity”.
How strange, anti-Trump lawyers like @MichaelAvenatti get verified and celebrity status while Conservatives get their accounts restricted.
No bias here.. pic.twitter.com/PRslYUCPpo
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 29, 2020
Twitter has suspended the account of Sidney Powell, the attorney for Gen. Michael Flynn.
— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) June 29, 2020