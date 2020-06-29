https://www.theblaze.com/news/vandals-washington-square-arch-red-paint

A couple of vandals opted to show their wokeness Monday morning by splattering red paint all over the two statues of George Washington on the famous arch at New York’s Washington Square Park, the New York Post reported.

Police said they nabbed two suspects who threw balloons filled with red paint at the iconic structure, which was caught on surveillance tape.

The duo — one man and one woman — launched their attack at around 3:20 a.m. and fled the scene on Citi Bikes, according to the Post, leaving behind evidence of their crime. Cops said that not only did they find remnants of paint-filled balloons on the scene, the suspects also left behind a blue plastic cooler they’d used to transport their ordnance, which still had red paint in it when they found it.

The cops said the vandals also painted 24 body outlines around the park’s fountain with white paint and then hit those images with red balloons to make it appear the bodies had been shot.

City crews were scrubbing paint off the statues early Monday morning.

This is the second time in a week that a famous New York City statue of George Washington has been vandalized.

On Wednesday, police busted a man in the act of painting “slave owner” on the Washington statue in Manhattan’s Union Square Park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

