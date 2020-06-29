https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/las-vegas-casinos-cash/2020/06/29/id/974740

Gamblers may be able to place their casino bets via their cellphones, The Wall Street Journal reports.

As Las Vegas casinos reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is a push to get rid of cash, which exchanges hands of hundreds of people.

Last week, the Nevada Gaming Commission, which oversees casinos, approved rule changes that will permit more cashless bets in casinos.

That means wagers likely will be able to be placed digitally. The move will allow casinos to cut back on interactions with cashiers, keep people away from touching cash and help spot money launderers quicker, the newspaper reports.

“The success of this hinges on player acceptance,” Nevada Gaming Control Board member Phil Katsaros told the Journal. “The player acceptance hinges on the operators themselves convincing players to sign up for this.”

But some warn against the move to digital bets, citing it could lead to more people getting hooked on gambling.

“The faster you can access your funds and, in some cases, drain an entire bank account is a concern for people with gambling problems who tend to be highly impulsive,” Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, told The Wall Street Journal.

