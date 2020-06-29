https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-andrew-cuomo-mocks-trump-put-a-mask-on-it

On Monday, during his daily coronavirus briefing, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been widely criticized for his initial policy regarding the coronavirus in which the state told nursing homes to accept residents back from the hospital even if they had the virus, which likely caused many more deaths than necessary, mocked President Trump, as the picture next to him showed a mask superimposed on Trump’s face as Cuomo intoned, “Put a mask on it.”

Cuomo stated, as a picture of Trump was shown next to him, “To start simply, the president can do two things: First: sign an executive order directing everyone to wear a mask. How we’re at this point as a nation and we still haven’t done the simple easy minimal step of saying you must wear a mask when you’re in public? And the president doesn’t have to pass a piece of legislation, doesn’t have to call the Congress; just sign an executive order saying wear a mask. We did it two months ago in this state. The other states are just starting to do it now.”

He continued with an attack on other governors from other states, despite the fact that New York far outstrips those states in the sheer numbers of deaths from the virus, asserting, “States that were recalcitrant, governors who said, ‘We don’t need to do this,’ ‘Masks don’t work,’ all the political nonsense we heard; now they’re doing a 180, and you have the same states now wearing masks. Let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order.”

At this point, the picture of Trump had a mask superimposed on his face, with the caption for the picture reading, “Put a mask on it!”

Cuomo continued, “And then let the president lead by example, and let the president put a mask on it. Because we know it works.”

The picture shifted to an image of the New York City skyline with the caption, “New York Tough” as Cuomo reiterated, “We’ve proven that it works in the state of New York, and the president can still be ‘New York Tough’ and ‘New York Smart’ and united and disciplined and loving.”

As Fox News noted, over 6,200 elderly residents may have died from COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, according to state health department statistics. On March 25, the New York Department of Health issued an advisory that stated nursing homes had to accept residents returning from hospitals whether or not they had a diagnosis of COVID-19. The advisory stated:

During this global health emergency, all NHs must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs. Residents are deemed appropriate for return to a NH upon a determination by the hospital physician or designee that the resident is medically stable for return. Hospital discharge planners must confirm to the NH, by telephone, that the resident is medically stable for discharge. Comprehensive discharge instructions must be provided by the hospital prior to the transport of a resident to the NH. No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

The Daily Wire reported on May 10 that a report from New York state authorities showed that “at least 4,813 residents with confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 have died at 351 of New York’s 613 nursing homes since March 1, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration’s new list,” according to Time Magazine.

[embedded content]

