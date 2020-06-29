https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-older-woman-told-to-check-her-privilege-by-protester-who-wants-statue-pulled-down-thats-the-best-you-got-little-boy

On Sunday, counter-protesters gathered outside a statue of Teddy Roosevelt in New York City, defending the monument of the 26th president of the United States from protesters advocating its removal.

During the clash between the two groups, an older woman was told to “check” her “f***ing privilege” and “get back over there.” She responded by saying left-wing protesters will “fall so hard they won’t know” what “hit them.”

“You are a domestic terrorist group and we will see to it that you fall, and you fall so hard you won’t know what hit you,” the woman said, according to video posted by Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura.

“Yo, lady,” a young male protester shouted, “Check your f***ing privilege and get back over there.”

As the young man walks over to confront the older woman, a man intervenes, walking in front of the protester, holding his arms out to direct him away from the woman.

Undeterred, the older woman walked toward the protester and asked, “You got something to say, little boy? You got something to say, little boy? No, you don’t, do you?”

“Go back there,” the protester told the woman.

“No, I’ll stand wherever I want,” she responded. “… I can walk wherever I want.”

“Don’t go chest-to-chest with a woman,” another man in the area is heard saying. “Chest-to-chest with a woman, tough guy?”

“Learn your history,” the woman said to the protester. “If you learned your history, you wouldn’t be a radical.”

“They got a lot of nerve when they got a lot of people,” the woman added, speaking of the protesters.

“You’re bigots,” the man told the woman and fellow counter-protesters.

“Is that the best you got, dolly boy?” the woman answered. “Is that the best you got, baby boy? Is that the best you got? Go back to school.”

In another video, recorded by Ventura, the woman explained that she went to the area to protest the erasure of American history.

“What they’re doing is trying to erase history,” she said. “Teddy Roosevelt is one of our greatest presidents ever. … It takes my breath away that something as beautiful and as magnificent as that (statue), and Chirlane McCray, the mayor’s wife, deems it unfit.”

“This is not about race anymore, it never really was, this is about taking apart the fabric of America” she continued. “This is all about the fabric of America. They want us to read their narrative; freedom of speech so long as we say what they want us to say. Any kind of freedom at all is all about their narrative, the radical Left’s narrative.”

“We can’t allow that anymore,” she added. “This is America. We stand with all races, all colors, all creeds. People came to this country to seek those freedom, and now, from the inside out, they wanna take them away. It’s not gonna work. We won’t allow it.”

