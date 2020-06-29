https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-venezuelan-woman-warns-americans-happens-removing-statues/

Venezuelan political activist Elizabeth Rogliani posted a video warning Americans to be concerned about the toppling of statues and attempted erasure of American history.

“I remember the statues of Christopher Columbus being knocked down. After that, the street names changed. Not all of them, but quite a few of them,” said Rogliani. “They changed the name of the National Park in Caracas, EI La Vella Turuepano, something more indigenous. They changed the flag of our country. They also changed the name. They dismantled our police in 2001 and put in place a new one. They changed our voting system so the way we voted changed.”

This is a warning that every American needs to pay attention to.

