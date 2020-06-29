https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/will-go-people-attorney-general-promises-prosecute-rioters/

By Benjamin Nichols

Daily Caller News Foundation

Attorney General William Barr said rioters will not go unpunished for their crimes.

“When the real violence started around May 25 … we started using our joint terrorism task forces around the country,” he said. He was referring to protests and rioting that ensued after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The task forces are “cranking out investigations, indictments against the people involved in this violence,” according to Barr.

Rioters have attacked reporters and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Barr said footage of the “attack on President Jackson’s statue” in Washington, D.C., is being carefully examined in order to prosecute those involved.

