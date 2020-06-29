https://www.theblaze.com/news/winn-dixie-name-change-report

An exclusive report from TMZ last week said Winn-Dixie, a popular southeastern U.S. supermarket chain, was considering dropping it’s nearly 100-year-old moniker due to its “problematic” connection to “the old south and its way of thinking.”

Such a move wouldn’t be that much of a surprise amid leftist cancel culture’s recent flurry of activity — and particularly given that popular musical trios formerly known as The Dixie Chicks and Lady Antebellum both changed their names to The Chicks and Lady A to stay as woke as possible.

TMZ said the supermarket chain — “billed as a southern heritage brand serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi” — didn’t have a new name picked out but “the folks we spoke with it looks like it may only be a matter of time before making a switch.”

Not so fast

However, Southeastern Grocers spokesman Joe Caldwell told the Jacksonville Daily Record there were “no immediate plans to rename” Winn-Dixie.

“At Southeastern Grocers we’re committed to cultivating an inclusive culture and community that promotes belonging, inclusion and diversity,” he told the paper. “As such, we stand against racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement across our country.”

Caldwell also said, “Our Winn-Dixie banner has proudly served our communities for nearly 100 years, however, many things have changed during that time. While we have no immediate plans to rename this banner, we have always been and will continue to be responsive to the needs and concerns expressed by the communities we serve,” the Daily Record said.

TMZ didn’t appear to be buying it, though: “Translation … something’s coming down the pike.”

