YouTube today banned Stefan Molyneux today after 14 years.

Stefan ran the largest philosophy channel on YouTube with nearly a million subscribers, thousands of videos, hundreds of millions of views and billions of comments.

Stefan is a conservative.

And so the censorship continues.
Google-YouTube is obviously not concerned about any government reform legislation.

Stefan will be livestreaming tonight on freedomain.com

