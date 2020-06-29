https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/youtube-bans-conservative-stefan-molyneux-largest-philosophy-show-online-hundreds-millions-views/

YouTube today banned Stefan Molyneux today after 14 years.

Stefan ran the largest philosophy channel on YouTube with nearly a million subscribers, thousands of videos, hundreds of millions of views and billions of comments.

@TeamYouTube My channel – active without problems since 2006 – was just terminated without any prior warnings. I had almost 1 million subscribers, over 250,000,000 views, and have consistently advocated for peace and reason in the resolution of social conflicts. Please review. — Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2020

Stefan is a conservative.

And so the censorship continues.

Google-YouTube is obviously not concerned about any government reform legislation.

My statement on my YouTube ban. Please share. It is essential. pic.twitter.com/m3veHfgPsk — Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2020

Stefan will be livestreaming tonight on freedomain.com

Oh I will be livestreaming TONIGHT! 9pm EST:https://t.co/xYYkXI3NQU — Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2020

