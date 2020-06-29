https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/youtube-bans-conservative-stefan-molyneux-largest-philosophy-show-online-hundreds-millions-views/
YouTube today banned Stefan Molyneux today after 14 years.
Stefan ran the largest philosophy channel on YouTube with nearly a million subscribers, thousands of videos, hundreds of millions of views and billions of comments.
@TeamYouTube My channel – active without problems since 2006 – was just terminated without any prior warnings.
I had almost 1 million subscribers, over 250,000,000 views, and have consistently advocated for peace and reason in the resolution of social conflicts.
Please review.
— Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2020
Stefan is a conservative.
And so the censorship continues.
Google-YouTube is obviously not concerned about any government reform legislation.
My statement on my YouTube ban.
Please share. It is essential. pic.twitter.com/m3veHfgPsk
— Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2020
Stefan will be livestreaming tonight on freedomain.com
Oh I will be livestreaming TONIGHT!
9pm EST:https://t.co/xYYkXI3NQU
— Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2020