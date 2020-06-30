https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/transgender-lgbt-sports-hrc/2020/06/30/id/974842

Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have bills that would affect the participation rate of transgender students in sports.

Axios reported that 14 state legislatures may look at the bills, which have been temporarily shelved during the protests on race and policing that have gripped the nation. The Human Rights Campaign said it expects the bills to be taken up as soon as July.

“It’s not over,” the group’s state legislative director Cathryn Oakley told Axios. “We don’t know what special sessions will hold.”

She added, “If they say, ‘You know, we were only in session for a month so consider this a new general session,’ I anticipate we’ll see these bills pop back up.”

The 25 active bills are in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington.

It’s been said that transgender athletes would have an unfair advantage when playing against females. A new law in Idaho bans transgender women from playing in women’s sports, which has drawn sharp criticism. The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed a lawsuit protesting the law, saying it’s unconstitutional.

