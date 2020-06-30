https://www.theblaze.com/news/democratic-voters-biden-dementia

A shocking number of American voters believe presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has dementia, yet that hasn’t prevented the 77-year-old candidate from climbing to a sizable lead over President Trump in recent polls.

What are the details?

According to a new survey from Rasmussen Reports, 20% of Democrats and 38% of all likely U.S. voters believe the gaffe-prone former vice president suffers from some form of cognitive impairment, and a majority of voters, 61%, believe it is important for Biden to address the issue publicly.

Of the 61% who say that Biden should address the issue, 41% say it is “very important” that he do so.

The poll was conducted between June 25 and 28 and surveyed 1,000 likely voters.

Rasmussen noted that it did not define “dementia” in the survey questions, which, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is “a usually progressive condition (such as Alzheimer’s disease) marked by the development of multiple cognitive deficits (such as memory impairment, aphasia and the inability to plan and initiate complex behavior).”

Biden’s frequent gaffes and misstatements on the campaign trail are likely what have sparked controversy over his health.

The Washington Examiner reported that several of the gaffes are being collected by the Republican Party using the hashtag #BarelyThereBiden on Twitter. Other jeering nicknames for Biden such as Dementia Joe, Sleepy Joe, and Creepy Joe have also been trending on the internet since the launch of his campaign.

Nevertheless, he leads in the polls

Yet even as one in five voters in his own party believe he suffers from dementia, Biden has still managed to extend his lead in the polls.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden leads Trump in the general election by more than 9 percentage points, 49.5% to 40.3%, and also has large leads in several key battleground states.

A recent Fox News poll found Biden ahead of Trump in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina — all states that Trump won in 2016.

