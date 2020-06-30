https://www.theepochtimes.com/64-year-old-woman-choked-robbed-in-broad-daylight-in-manhattan-police_3406907.html

A violent robbery was caught on camera in Manhattan, and New York City Police Department officials are searching for the suspect.

It happened in broad daylight at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday on East 29th Street in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

Officials told CBS New York that the suspect choked a 64-year-old woman before stealing her bag.

Surveillance footage shows the woman lying on the ground as he walks away from the scene.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know this guy? On 6/28/20 at approx 8:30 AM, in front of 332 East 29 St in Manhattan, the suspect choked a 64-year-old female, then took her bag containing her phone and money. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/QXWLxXBAjb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2020

The victim, who was not identified, suffered cuts on her elbows and knee. The suspect, however, stole her cellphone and cash.

People with information about the suspect can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also submit a tip through the NYPD website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips.

There has been a rise in attacks on elderly people in New York City in recent weeks.

A man was arrested for pushing a 92-year-old woman to the ground in Gramercy, Manhattan, which was also caught on a surveillance camera. The woman hit her head on a fire hydrant and is in stable condition in the hospital.

In a later incident, an 80-year-old man was knocked down to the ground and robbed of his backpack in the Bronx, which was also captured on video.

The NYPD is also searching for a man who punched a 78-year-old woman in the head in Brooklyn earlier in June.

A woman in her 60s was also punched in the head while waiting for a subway train. On June 21, the NYPD announced the arrest of a homeless man who randomly punched a 73-year-old woman on a subway platform in the Bronx. Ahmed Kromah, 23, was accused of walking up to the woman, punching her, and running away.

City police officials have said violent crimes have spiked in recent weeks across New York City, coming after protests, unrest, and vandalism in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in late May.

Earlier this month, NYPD officials told news outlets that 22 people have been shot in the city in separate incidents over the weekend, including a fatal incident in East New York, Brooklyn. A 35-year-old male was gunned down as he was washing his car, officials said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

