SDOT [Seattle Department of Transportation] crews on Tuesday morning finally removed barricades from Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP with heavy machinery after two confirmed murders in the “autonomous zone.”

Seattle police showed up to CHOP just in case the protesters gave the crews any trouble.

The crews worked quickly to remove the barricades.

#BREAKING: Seattle Police just showed here at #CHOP with SDOT. Multiple pieces of heavy machinery now moving barricades. And crews are working fast. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/9w0LjXL36v — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) June 30, 2020

Within minutes, the defiant squatters rebuilt the barriers.

As previously reported, there was another shooting in the CHAZ/CHOP “autonomous zone” of Seattle around 3 a.m. on Monday morning — this is the fifth one since rioters took over the area.

The Seattle Police Chief confirmed later Monday morning that both victims of the shooting in CHAZ/CHOP were black males.

One victim, a 16-year-old died, the other, a 14-year-old is in critical condition.

There have been two confirmed murders in CHAZ/CHOP in the last week.

The Mayor of Seattle should be charged with murder for allowing Black Lives Matter militants and Antifa domestic terrorists to set up an “autonomous zone.”

