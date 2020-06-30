https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-holds-low-energy-campaign-event-delaware-addresses-handful-people-sitting-social-distancing-circles/

Sleepy Joe Biden on Tuesday held a ‘campaign event’ in Wilmington, Delaware.

77-year-old Biden delivered remarks on the so-called “Coronavirus pandemic” and the economy.

Biden spoke to a handful of people who were seated in ‘social distancing circles.’

Biden can’t even fill a gym!

Pathetic.

Joe Biden told reporters he will hold NO CAMPAIGN RALLIES!

“I’m going to follow the doc’s orders. I will not hold any rallies,” said Biden.

