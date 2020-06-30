https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-holds-low-energy-campaign-event-delaware-addresses-handful-people-sitting-social-distancing-circles/

Sleepy Joe Biden on Tuesday held a ‘campaign event’ in Wilmington, Delaware.

77-year-old Biden delivered remarks on the so-called “Coronavirus pandemic” and the economy.

Biden spoke to a handful of people who were seated in ‘social distancing circles.’

Biden can’t even fill a gym!

TRENDING: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Threatens to Take Action Against Couple Who Protected Home Against Protest Mob on Private Street

Pathetic.

This is my first time in the room of a Biden campaign event since March 12. Events have thus far been limited to a small pool of reporters. It’s been expanded today to allow for possible Q&A pic.twitter.com/6tnzJ09ucK — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 30, 2020

Joe Biden told reporters he will hold NO CAMPAIGN RALLIES!

“I’m going to follow the doc’s orders. I will not hold any rallies,” said Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

