During his first conference in nearly 90 days, presidential hopeful Joe Biden was asked by a reporter: “Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?”

Biden answered: “I’ve been testing, and I’m constantly testing. Look, all you got to do is watch me. And I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

In the press conference, Biden questioned the mental capacity of President Donald Trump, while the White House continues to fight back reports Russian officials offered to pay Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

He also attacked the way Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“This president talks about cognitive capability,” Biden said. “He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on. The idea that he didn’t know or wasn’t being briefed — that’s a dereliction of duty. And if he was briefed and didn’t do anything about it, that’s a dereliction of duty.”

At 77-years-old, Biden is the same age President Ronald Reagan was in 1989 when he finished his second term. Trump is a tad bit younger at 74. Biden turns 78 this November.

“He’s not playing with a full deck, folks,” Trump spokeswoman Abigail Marone wrote in an email earlier this year to Washington Examiner.

