A Black Lives Matter militant on Tuesday evening proudly boasted over a megaphone that he wanted to murder NYPD police officers.

“I wanna put my foot on his f*cking neck like he do us. I wanna put my foot on his back like he do us. I wanna hang him from a f*cking tree like he do us” the militant said directing his threats at the police officers.

Kids still can’t go to school and governors are locking down their states again but these Black Lives Matter terrorists are allowed to gather in the streets and threaten to murder police officers.

This is pure Marxism.

Where is the DOJ?

There is zero equality under the law right now.

Left-wing terrorists can protest without social distancing, destroy businesses, shoot people in broad daylight, beat up motorists, burn buildings to the ground and loot without being prosecuted.

In contrast, people who want to go to work to feed their families are threatened with fines and jail time.

Protester in New York City says “I wanna put my foot on his f**king neck like he do us. I wanna put my foot on his back like he do us. I wanna hang him from a f**king tree like he do us” directed at the police officers. pic.twitter.com/tLTiLonyNs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2020

