A Black Lives Matter protester who tried to block a vehicle carrying Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) by standing in front of it Tuesday said he was was shocked when Reynolds’ driver hit the gas instead of the brake and drove right through him. The protester, Jaylen Cavil, said he was “physically okay” after failing to block the governor.

Jaylen Cavil protesting Gov. Reynolds, screen image.

The Des Moines Register reported on the incident (excerpt):

…A group of about two dozen Des Moines Black Lives Matter activists showed up to Reynolds’ public events in Steamboat Rock and Ackley, each about 90 miles from Des Moines, on Tuesday to urge her to immediately sign an executive order restoring voting rights to people with felony convictions who have completed their sentences. Reynolds has said she will sign the order but not immediately. TRENDING: HUGE: Per His Lawyer — General Flynn Was Targeted Because “He Knew About the Billions Brennan and Company Were Running Off the Books” The activists were not allowed into Reynolds’ events, which were held on private property, so a group of them stood in the driveway of Family Traditions Meat in Ackley to block Reynolds from driving away. Jaylen Cavil, an organizer with Des Moines Black Lives Matter, said he was standing in the driveway hoping that Reynolds would roll down the window of the vehicle and speak to them. “The SUV that Gov. Reynolds was driving in drove right up to me. I was standing right in front of the car and I just stood there. I was like, ‘I’m going to stand here. Surely the driver of the governor is not going to hit me with her car. This is the governor, my governor, who’s supposed to be representing me. I’m sure that her car is not going to intentionally hit me.’ I was wrong,” he said. Cavil said he was not injured, but it was shocking when the vehicle hit him. He said the impact spun him around and lifted him slightly onto the hood of the vehicle….

End excerpt. Please read the complete Des Moines Register article at this link.

An Iowa Antifa activist was not happy with the governor not letting herself be held captive by the mob.

Was this before or after your driver hit the Black Lives Matter protester? — Ira Cox – Antifa Treasurer Iowa Chapter (@IADemocrat) June 30, 2020

Jaylen Cavil was senior deputy political director for the campaign of Eddie Mauro who lost the June 2 Iowa Democrat primary to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ersnt (R).

Cavil tweeted about blocking and being hit by the governor’s car:

“Kim Reynolds driver hit me with her car, lmao…I’m physically okay. Just still shocked & trying to process the fact that the governor’s car intentionally hit me today.”

Kim Reynolds driver hit me with her car, lmao. https://t.co/ztDRLwClHR — Jaylen (@jaylencavil) June 30, 2020

I’m physically okay. Just still shocked & trying to process the fact that the governor’s car intentionally hit me today. — Jaylen (@jaylencavil) June 30, 2020

Cavil’s group Des Moines Black Lives Matter posted photos and videos of their protest.

We’re out in Steamboat Rock where @IAGovernor is having a press conference on private property. You can’t run from us, Kim. #SignOrResign pic.twitter.com/mhOg4jXIgd — Des Moines Black Lives Matter (@DesMoinesBLM) June 30, 2020

pic.twitter.com/cBR3XRudWS — Des Moines Black Lives Matter (@DesMoinesBLM) June 30, 2020

We decided to stop at the ICE detention facility in Eldora because our movement is a fight for justice for all marginalized & oppressed people. #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/77g7FDpShx — Des Moines Black Lives Matter (@DesMoinesBLM) June 30, 2020

Gov. Reynolds was at the White House last week.

.@IAGovernor on today’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting: “I’m excited to be here to talk about really rethinking and expediting the way that we can invest in providing opportunities to Americans.” pic.twitter.com/AaD5KIFuRJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2020

