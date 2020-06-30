https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/505362-republican-lauren-boebert-ousts-rep-scott-tipton-in-colorado-primary

Colorado GOP candidate Lauren Boebert defeated Rep. Scott TiptonScott R. TiptonLobbying world Democrats launch bilingual ad campaign off drug pricing bill This week: House to vote on Turkey sanctions bill MORE (R) in the party’s primary in the state’s 3rd District on Tuesday, delivering a surprise upset for the five-term lawmaker.

Boebert gained national recognition for her ownership of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that drew headlines for allowing its waiting staff to openly carry firearms.

The district, which spans from northwest of the state to the southeast plains, is 99 percent rural and leans Republican. It last elected a Democrat in 2008 before then-Rep. John Salazar (D) was ousted in 2010 by Tipton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tipton, who was endorsed by President Trump Donald John TrumpTop intelligence officials release statements criticizing leaking of Russian bounties information Russian bounty intel was included in Trump’s daily briefing: reports Senators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops MORE, becomes the second GOP lawmaker to be defeated this cycle after Rep. Denver Riggleman Denver RigglemanThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems, GOP dig in on police reform ahead of House vote Pence confidant helps 24-year-old beat Trump-backed candidate Democrat Cameron Webb wins Virginia House primary MORE (R-Va.), though the Virginia lawmaker was defeated by Republican Bob Good at a party convention.

Among Democrats, Rep. Dan Lipinski (Ill.) was ousted in a primary earlier this year by progressive Marie Newman and last week Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelPolitical establishment takes a hit as chaos reigns supreme The Hill’s Morning Report – COVID-19 alarms escalate; Trump under fire over Russia Progressives zero in on another House chairman in primary MORE (N.Y.) appeared likely to lose his seat to progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman as votes continue to be counted.

Boebert, who is often pictured toting a gun on her hip, has run to Tipton’s right, casting herself as someone who “believes in personal freedom, citizen rights, and upholding the Constitution of the United States” and is an “avid supporter” of the president.

“There is a battle for the heart and soul of our country that I intend on helping win,” she says on her campaign website. “I’m running for Congress to stand up for our conservative values, address our current representatives’ failed promises, and put far-left Democrats back in their place.”

In November, Boebert will face off against former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush (D), who prevailed in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump congratulated Boebert on her win, saying in a tweet, “Congratulations on a really great win!”

Congratulations on a really great win! https://t.co/rMpFiV6LvY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Boebert has torn into Tipton over his votes to provide coronavirus relief funds to cities like Boulder and for an agriculture bill in December that included a path to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrant workers.

“In December, Scott Tipton voted alongside Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenators will have access to intelligence on Russian bounties on US troops House Dems to offer up road map to solve the climate crisis Feehery: On statues and statutes MORE to give millions of illegal immigrants amnesty and hand them a billion of our taxpayer dollars. In April, Scott Tipton joined AOC and her Squad to bailout Boulder. In June, I plan on term-limiting Scott Tipton,” Boebert said in an ad this month.

Tipton also did not spend any money this cycle on television ads, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

Boebert, who made headlines last year for challenging former Rep. Beto O’Rourke Beto O’RourkeClinton, Buttigieg among Democrats set to hold virtual events for Biden Redistricting: ‘The next decade of our democracy is on the ballot’ in November Biden will help close out Texas Democrats’ virtual convention: report MORE (D-Texas) over his gun buyback program at campaign event, has also expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory.

She’s the second Republican backer of the theory to win a congressional primary this cycle. The theory posits that Trump and the military are working together to expose and arrest a shadowy cabal of global elites and Democratic establishment figures who control the government and run a global child sex trafficking ring.

When Boebert appeared on a right-wing internet show named Steel Truth in May, she was asked her thoughts on Q, the mysterious figure who posts anonymous messages online that serve as the foundation for the theory.

“I am familiar with that,” she responded. “Everything I’ve heard of Q – I hope this is real. Because it only means America is getting stronger and better and people are returning to conservative values.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene advanced to a runoff in the Republican primary race to represent a deep-red Georgia county earlier this month, while Jo Rae Perkins, who in since-deleted tweets said she stood with Q, won the party’s Oregon Senate primary.

– Chris Mills Rodrigo and Abigail Mihaly contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

