The Democrats tweeted a statement on President Trump’s planned 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore (to be held on Friday the Third) as a “rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore.” The tweet was deleted soon after it was posted Monday night.

Archived version at this link.

The Trump campaign’s Matt Wolking wrote, “June 29, 2020, 9:57 PM ET The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy.”

June 29, 2020, 9:57 PM ET The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/0jUipkcB2h — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 30, 2020

The Argus Leader reported earlier this month that 125,000 ticket requests were received for a lottery drawing for 7,500 tickets for the Mount Rushmore celebration with Trump:

…More than 125,000 tickets were requested for the Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, which President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend, officials say. A total of 25,179 applications requesting a total of 125,787 tickets were submitted to the National Park Service during the lottery for tickets last week, according to the South Dakota Tourism Department. A maximum of 7,500 tickets were available for the fireworks event and the winners of tickets were chosen by a randomized system. People were notified last week if they received tickets…

