https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrats-dont-believe-black-lives-matter-democrats-believe-money-black-lives-matter-brings-matters/

You’d really have to have your head in the sand to believe Democrats really believe ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The Truth is Democrats believe the money from ‘Black Lives Matter’ matters the most.

The New York Times’ recent article “Racial Justice Groups Flooded With Millions in Donations in Wake of Floyd Death” noted that the Democrats have raised millions in donations related to Black Lives Matter (BLM):

ActBlue, the leading site to process online donations for Democratic causes and campaigns, has experienced its busiest period since its founding in 2004, far surpassing even the highest peaks of the 2020 presidential primary season. (ActBlue confirmed that racial justice causes and bail funds had led the way.) The site’s four biggest days ever came consecutively this month as it processed more than $250 million to various progressive causes and candidates in two-plus weeks, according to a New York Times analysis of the site’s donation ticker.

ActBlue

We were the first to report that BLM was raising money using ActBlue as a resource. The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

ActBlue reported in May; it processed a record of $177.9 million in monthly donations, which resulted in a 180% increase over 2019. An unprecedented amount of charitable and political donations thanks to the Black Lives Matter hyper activism.

ActBlue seems straightforward, but the general public is not aware of the concealed complexities, lack of transparency, and possible diversion of funds.

Thousand Currents

Black Lives Matter Global Network has received substantial national news coverage, and it recently received $6.5 million in donations. The network is an unincorporated pseudo organization, and according to the IRS, it is not a 501(C)(3) charity, nor is it registered with the California charity registry. Why is it able to receive charitable donations? By using Thousand Currents 501(C)(3) charity through what is known as ‘fiscal sponsorship.’

Fiscal sponsorships funnel money through a “conduit arrangement” between a nonprofit sponsor like Thousand Currents to a pseudo organization or a group of individuals to exploit the IRS tax code. Donors should receive a tax deduction receipt from the fiscal sponsor.

Often, the arrangements lack oversight leaving them highly susceptible to misuse and fraud, and they conceal the beneficiaries. Also, funds cannot be used for political activities. Unfortunately, the IRS has refused to take action regarding fiscal sponsorships even though it recognizes the arrangements have inherent risks. The IRS does not require fiscal sponsors to disclose their conduit arrangements in their 990 tax returns.

If you make a donation to through the BLM Global Network donation page, ActBlue Charity will process your donation. The BLM Global Network will be the recipient, and ActBlue Charity, not Thousand Currents, will be the tax-exempt organization. Only through inquiry with ActBlue is it revealed that Thousand Currents is the fiscal sponsor. A very deceptive practice. Thousand Currents 2019 audited financial statements disclose it offers fiscal sponsorship services but does not disclose those arrangements.

Thousand Currents is a self-proclaimed non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg serves on its Board. As we reported, she is a member of the Weather Underground and was pardoned by Bill Clinton on his last day in office. The Weather Underground were a radical and violent domestic terrorist group in the 1970’s responsible for bombings and death in the US. Bill Ayers, former President Barack Obama’s good friend from Chicago, was also a member of the Weather Underground.

ActBlue PAC

One of the larger PACs using ActBlue Civics is the Color of Change that solicits donations for far left-wing candidates for social justice causes. Federal Election Commission May’s report that the PAC has received an astonishing $2.2 million in individual contributions. Color of Change is a hybrid PAC with all the benefits of a regular PAC with the ability to be a super PAC giving it more considerable influence.

ActBlue’s 2018 3X Summary Report (mid-term election cycle) annual collections were $87.8 million. The year-to-date collections for April 2020 are $60.1 million, an eye-popping amount collected from individuals making small contributors. Annualized 2020 collections are estimated to be around $180.3 million. It’s not pouring money; it’s a monetary waterfall that will have a significant influence on this Fall’s elections.

BLM GoFundMe

A search of GoFundMe for Black Lives Matter found over 8,200 campaigns. Unlike nonprofit charities, online solicitors are not subject to financial reporting requirements. It is doubtful that many will use the funds for legitimate charitable needs.

An excellent example of GoFundMe solicitation abuse is the highly publicized Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Black Lives Matter Los Angeles newly created GoFundMe account has raised over $2.2 million to date. GoFundMe lists BLM-LA as one of the top fundraisers.

BLM-LA founded in 2017, is a pseudo organization not legally organized as a California corporation. A business search of the California Secretary of State website confirmed that BLM-LA has never filed the required organizational documents. The search of the California Registry of Charitable Trusts has no listing for BLM-LA. BLM-LA is an unlawful charity and subject to taxation.

Democrats Use Black Lives Matter as a means of Fund Raising

They did it in 2016 and will do it again in 2024. After massive protests and calls of racism, Democrats will approach major companies and extort money that will be used for campaigns.

Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats – Money Does!

Much of the above was by Bob Bishop

The post Democrats Don’t Believe ‘Black Lives Matter’ – Democrats Believe ‘Black Lives Matter’ Money Matters appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

