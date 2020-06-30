https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/disgusting-nevertrump-rino-opens-hearing-dr-fauci-calling-trump-wear-mask/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to testify before the Senate COVID-19 hearing on Tuesday.

Chairman Lamar Alexander, a disgusting Never-Trumper from Tennessee, opened the hearing with Fauci by calling on President Trump to wear a mask.

Several recent studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”

Fauci will likely continue his panic porn now that coronavirus cases are up.

But coronavirus deaths are at an all-time low since March in the country.

TRENDING: St. Louis Circuit Attorney Threatens to Take Action Against Couple Who Protected Home Against Protest Mob on Private Street

Fauci has been wrong about most everything so expect him to further confuse and spread panic at today’s hearing.

Will the conflicted doctor tell the US Senate children have a greater chance of being struck by lightning that dying from coronavirus?

Don’t count on it.

Sen. Lamar Alexander R-TN starts a Senate COVID-19 hearing by suggesting President Trump wear a mask from time to time, to send a message that it helps stop the virus. Alexander: “The stakes are too high” for a debate to continue on whether to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/W1r7SkwzIx — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

