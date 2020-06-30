https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dow-rallies-200-close-best-quarter-since-1987/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose broadly on Tuesday as Wall Street wrapped up its best quarterly performance in decades.

The S&P 500 traded 1.7% higher while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 253 points, or 1%. The major averages hit their session high with less than an hour left in the session.

Shares of Facebook and Netflix rose more than 2% each to lead the gains while Amazon advanced 2.7%. Micron also contributed to the gains, climbing more than 4% following the company’s better-than-expected earnings report. Micron also gave strong forward revenue guidance. Shares of Lululemon gained 5.2% on news it will acquire at-home fitness company Mirror for $500 million.

