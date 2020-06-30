http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LKJ-riNGOD4/

House Republicans will on Tuesday rally behind a push to formally condemn the Chinese Communist Party for hindering the coronavirus pandemic response here in the United States and around the world, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

A resolution that will be introduced by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), obtained by Breitbart News ahead of its public release, reads in part, “the House of Representatives condemns in the harshest of terms the cyber-attacks perpetrated against those American persons and organizations engaged in COVID-19 research.”

The resolution says, “it is the sense of the House of Representatives that the Administration should respond to these attacks to punish those responsible and to dissuade others from engaging in the same acts by utilizing existing authorities, including the implementation of sanctions against those foreign persons engaged in such acts at the behest of the PRC.”

Kinzinger is expected to introduce the resolution later Tuesday morning.

Then, after Kinzinger rolls it out, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX)–the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the chairman of the House GOP’s China task force–will speak in favor of it, a House GOP official told Breitbart News.

It is unclear what the Democrats, who were originally slated to help in pushing to hold China accountable but backed out of what was supposed to be a bipartisan commission in the early days of the pandemic back in February, will do when the GOP rallies behind this resolution against the Chinese Communist Party.

