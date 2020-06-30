https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-politicians-throughout-us-need-look-covid19-data-stop-panic-porn-insanity/

After months of panic porn and fraudulent projections and statistics about the China coronavirus and horrible unconstitutional mandates from corrupt politicians, it’s long past time to look at the data and manage according to the facts.

This is what successful business people and leaders do in the real world.

Since the world was first introduced to the China coronavirus the situation became political. However, some people could see right through it.

We first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history. We proved that this premise was incorrect then. Last week the CDC reported that at least 20 million Americans have contacted the coronavirus making the estimated mortality of the coronavirus near that of the common flu.

Despite data to the contrary, Dr’s Fauci and Birx continued to push shutting down the economy, sending kids home from school, burdening the family with extra work related to the children’s schoolwork, and shutting down companies and industries across the great nation.

These doctors told us that masks didn’t work and then that they did. Finally, a doctor had the guts to tell us that masks pose serious risks to healthy people and give them headaches. The long term implications are not yet known. Time and again the medical profession led Americans astray:

The scientists are all fake. pic.twitter.com/rPNpbujAUX — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 9, 2020

Today the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus is down to an all-time low since March:

Not only are deaths down but the ratio of deaths to new cases is way down:

Contrary to what you’re told by media, blue checkmarks and other assorted figures, more cases do NOT mean more deaths. New deaths (7d ave) as a pct. of new cases (7d ave) with deaths having a 21-day lag due to reporting and hospital dwell time. April 1 through May 31. Boom. pic.twitter.com/pVVG0B4MMV — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) June 22, 2020

Fatalities as a percent of new cases in Texas is way down. This indicates we are testing more and finding less severe cases – individuals who don’t even know they have it. One observation is that because more Americans are going back to work, more individuals are being tested, leading to more individuals identified with the coronavirus but having much less severe outcomes:

As we see cases rise, keep in mind that the meaning of a case as indicator changes when testing rates & criteria change. We are now testing more & with less regard to whether symptomatic. So we are not just finding more of the iceberg but also less severe segments. Hence: pic.twitter.com/r9b4zFyX8W — Newman Nahas (@NahasNewman) June 21, 2020

We know now and we knew in March that the coronavirus was ignoring younger individuals and yet politicians shut down schools.

These actions burdened parents and stressed children, parents and teachers. The shutdowns prevented herd immunity in the United States.

The social implications to children and families have yet to measured.

In fact the seasonal flu kills 7 times more children than the coronavirus.

Despite clear evidence seasonal flu is more dangerous (~7X risk of death in US) to children than covid19 & lack of data face mask use prevents respiratory infections, CT is mandating face masks for school children this fall 1/2 https://t.co/pXn4tROJmf; https://t.co/bhfszhtTL3 pic.twitter.com/CUw9ZLp40P — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) June 26, 2020

We also knew that the China coronavirus targeted older adults (predominantly over the age of 70) who were already sick with some other morbidity. But in spite of this, states like New York sent sick individuals into these homes. States like Florida, with a larger population than New York, had tens of thousands of less deaths due to the coronavirus because these states protected the elderly.

43% of U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Linked to Nursing Homeshttps://t.co/qy0pyNTqAd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2020

If not for the deaths in nursing homes, this China coronavirus would be even more similar to the flu:

Without the nursing home spread, the IFR of C19 would be close to the seasonal flu in most places https://t.co/xz3Vd7uL9X — Daniil Gorbatenko (@Daniilgor) June 22, 2020

Politicians – protect the elderly and sick, remove the masks, open the schools and beaches and let Americans get back to work. And never, never do this to us ever again.

