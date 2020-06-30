https://www.theblaze.com/news/father-who-lost-son-in-chop-chaz-violence-wants-national-guard-deployed-to-clear-it-out

The father of a teenager who was shot and killed in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle said the National Guard needs to come clear out the protesters and end the demonstration, KIRO-TV reported.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson’s 19-year-old son was killed in the area last weekend, just one of several young people who have been killed or injured there over the past two weeks.

Early Monday morning, a 16-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was critically injured when gunfire broke out in the CHOP. City and police officials have called for an end to the occupation of the Capitol Hill area by anti-police protesters after a string of violent incidents, but some people remain. No suspects have been arrested in Monday’s shooting

“I ain’t been sleeping,” Anderson said. “You see my eyes. I’ve been crying. I’m trying not to cry on TV. … This doesn’t look like a protest to me no more. That just looks like they just took over and said we can take over whenever we want to.”

Anderson said the National Guard should be deployed to disperse the protest if the city is unwilling or unable to take back control.

“They should deploy them (the National Guard) here to say ‘Man, it’s time to go,'” Anderson said, according to The Daily Wire. “‘It’s time to move on. And break this up.'”

The city still hasn’t regained control of a police precinct in the Capitol Hill area of the city, and despite repeated calls from Mayor Jenny Durkan and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best for the protest to end, definitive action to restore order to the area has not been taken. City officials haven’t given a timeline for when officers will return to the precinct.

“Enough is enough here,” Chief Best said, KING-TV reported. “This is something that’s going to need to change. We’re asking that people remove themselves from this area for the safety of the people. If they care about people, they’re going to have to try to help us to make it safe.”

