https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-warning-100000-case-per-day

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that Americans could see upward of 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day if the resurgence of the virus continues along its current trajectory.

What are the details?

Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert, told senators that the United States could see the number of COVID-19 infections skyrocket.

In remarks before the Senate Health Committee, Fauci said the country is clearly headed in the “wrong direction” considering the “average number of daily cases” continues to rise.

“We’re going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases,” he said. “We need to do something about that, and we need to do it very quickly.”

He added, “[The overall death toll is] going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they’re doing well, they’re vulnerable.

“I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” Fauci said.

What else?

At the time of this writing, the United States is recording upward of 40,000 new confirmed cases daily, according to reports, and new outbreaks in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas account for at least 50% of all new confirmed infections across the country.

“If you look at what’s going on and just look at some of the film clips that you’ve seen of people congregating [in some states], often without masks, of being in crowds and jumping over and avoiding, and not paying attention to the guidelines that we very carefully put out we’re going to continue to be in a lot of trouble and there’s going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop,” Fauci warned.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, there have been at least 2,612,259 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, with at least 126,512 deaths credited to the virus.



Fauci Predicts U.S. Could See 100K New Coronavirus Cases A Day | MSNBC



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

