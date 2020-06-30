https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/505232-fauci-predicts-100000-new-covid-19-cases-per-day-if-us-cant-control

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned members of Congress on Monday that the U.S. could reach 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day if the country does not get a handle on the pandemic.

Speaking before the Senate health committee, Fauci said the country is heading in the “wrong direction as the average number of daily cases continues to go up.

“We’re going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “We need to do something about that and we need to do it very quickly.”

The U.S. is now recording 40,000 new cases per day, surpassing previous records set in April when New York was the epicenter of the outbreak.

Now outbreaks in Texas, Arizona, Florida and California account for 50 percent of new infections in the U.S.

Fauci stressed that the U.S. can’t just focus on those four states because outbreaks there “puts the entire country at risk.”

Fauci declined to estimate potential COVID-19 deaths when pressed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenPolitical establishment takes a hit as chaos reigns supreme Supreme Court rules consumer bureau director can be fired at will Juan Williams: Time for boldness from Biden MORE (D-Mass.), but said the situation is “going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they’re doing well, they are vulnerable.”

“I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 [cases] a day if this does not turn around and so I am very concerned,” he added.

Indeed, dozens of states are reporting increased COVID-19 case numbers, which cannot all be accounted for by increased testing. Experts have tied rising cases to states reopening their economics too soon after closing businesses and telling people to stay home earlier this year.

Public health experts also worry that people are not taking seriously recommendations to stay 6 feet away from others or to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

Some states have paused their reopening efforts. Governors in Texas, Arizona, California and Florida in recent days have ordered bars to close over concerns that people are crowding each other and not following social distancing rules.

“If you look at what’s going on and just look at some of the film clips that you’ve seen of people congregating, often without masks, of being in crowds and jumping over and avoiding, and not paying attention to the guidelines that we very carefully put out we’re going to continue to be in a lot of trouble and there’s going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop,” Fauci said.

Updated at 2:11 pm.

