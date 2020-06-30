https://www.westernjournal.com/fl-lawmakers-pass-pro-life-bill-protecting-minors-abortion-industry/

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law on Tuesday requiring parents or legal guardians to consent before a minor can obtain an abortion.

The bill, SB 404, requires a parent or guardian to consent before a minor can obtain an abortion and increases penalties for abortion providers who refuse to comply with Florida’s requirement to care for babies born alive in botched abortions.

The pro-life bill comes only a day after the United States Supreme Court ruled against a Louisiana law requiring that abortion doctors have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

The legislation was pushed by two Republican lawmakers: state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Erin Grall.

“Today is a win for Florida families,” Grall tweeted Tuesday.

TRENDING: Exclusive from Gen. Flynn: If We Don’t Act, 2% of the People Are About To Control the Other 98%

“We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for swiftly signing into law crucial protections for young girls facing an unexpected pregnancy,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a Tuesday statement.

“This legislation is backed by a majority of Florida voters and simply requires that minors receive parental consent when seeking an abortion.”

Do you support this bill? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Parents in the Sunshine State will be able to protect their daughters from the abortion industry, which prioritizes its own profits over the health and safety of vulnerable girls,” she added.

“We thank Senator Stargel and Representative Grall, both members of our National Pro-Life Women’s Caucus, as well as the Florida Family Policy Council and the Florida Catholic Conference for their tireless work advancing this important legislation.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

