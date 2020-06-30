https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-ron-desantis-shutdowns-covid-19/2020/06/30/id/975037

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state is “not going back” to shutdowns, even as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.

DeSantis told reporters Tuesday he thinks the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases are not because of stores being open but rather “social interactions.”

“We’re not going back, closing things,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think that that’s really what’s driving it. People going to a business is not what’s driving it. I think when you see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that’s natural.”

Florida has totaled more than 152,000 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, including at least 3,500 deaths.

“We’re open, we know who we need to protect, most of the folks in those younger demographics, although we want them to be mindful of what’s going on, are just simply much, much less at risk than the folks who are in those older age groups,” DeSantis said.

