Fox network’s streaming service Fox Soul will no longer air Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s planned “message” from God.

What’s a brief history of this?

The network’s move follows major outcry against the previously planned airing, which was set to take place on July 4.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt were two prominent voices that spoke out against the network’s decision to provide Farrakhan a platform.

In a lengthy statement, Greenblatt wrote, “Louis Farrakhan, a notorious #antisemite & #homophobe, inexplicably continues to get airtime. He repeatedly elevates hateful conspiracies. He has called Jews “termites” and the #LGBTQ+ community ‘degenerates.’ He deserves condemnation, not exposure.”

Tapper added, “Farrkhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?”

What are the details?

Fox Soul issued a Twitter release announcing the broadcast’s cancellation.

Instead of airing Farrakhan’s speech, the release reveals, a compilation feature including speeches from “the greatest Black leaders and thinkers” is set to air in its place.

A portion of the statement

read, “This powerful and inspirational program replaces the previously scheduled Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s ‘Message to America.'”

What else?



A Fox source reportedly told the

Daily Beast that such programming might include people such as Malcolm X, Cornel West, and Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Nation of Islam is an organized

hate group. The SPLC adds that the group’s “theology of innate black superiority over whites and the deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBT rhetoric of its leaders have earned the NOI a prominent position in the ranks of organized hate.”

Fox Soul — which was launched in January — aims to be “a new live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to the African American viewer.”

“The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers,” its

website notes.

