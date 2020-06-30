https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/god-will-not-give-way-care-devil-general-michael-flynn-offers-prayer-hope-america-troubled-time/

General Michael Flynn penned a beautiful op-ed for Western Journal this week.

During this troubled time of pandemic and rebellion General Flynn’s voice is needed now more than ever.

General Flynn never wavered in his belief in Christ during his trip through hell these past three years. Even after the Deep State’s criminal attacks General Flynn today sounds more committed than ever to the promise from God of American greatness.

America needs leaders today like General Flynn more than ever.

General Michael Flynn:

Revolutionary forces are causing every American citizen to question which direction the country is heading. To determine the outcome, we must examine our nation’s history to project ourselves forward into the future.

Once again, tyranny and treachery are in our midst, and although we feel we’ve descended into a hellish state of existence, we must never forget, hell is conquerable.

Prayer is the greatest weapon and a consciousness of God is the ultimate “thought of the day.”

The idea or notion of a heaven on Earth is the very real sense of being free. Freedom is oxygen. Like the air we breathe that keeps our lungs full and our hearts beating, the celestial feeling of freedom brings a sense of peace to our souls.

Freedom must never be taken for granted. Securing our freedom demands a high price — and that price requires hard work and sacrifice. Both will bind us all by the value they produce, but only if we are willing to seek new opportunities and new ideas.

Those who have sacrificed the most, those who have given the last true measure of devotion that derives from the love of faith, family and the cause of freedom — for all of us to be free, and for the betterment of our republic and the free world — cannot be allowed to have died in vain.

Theirs is the ultimate sacrifice and heaven is their reward.

Our future, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of our country are at stake. God will not give way to the care of the devil or allow us to be left to the evil vices of those who would steal our freedom in the dark of night.

He will not.

Instead, God will stand with us, as he always does.