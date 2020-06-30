https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-self-quarantine/2020/06/30/id/974944

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is imposing a 14-day mandatory quarantine on travelers from eight mores states.

Cuomo tweeted Tuesday that visitors from California, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee must isolate for 14 days upon arrival to New York to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Cuomo already had implemented a travel advisory that required people entering New York from states with an infection rate above 10 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average to quarantine for 14 days.

When the order was first announced it applied to visitors from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas.

Now, travelers from 16 states face restrictions when landing in New York.

