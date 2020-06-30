https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-pelosi-pollution-greenhouse-gas/2020/06/30/id/974958

House Democrats unveiled a 500-plus page report detailing plans to address climate change on Tuesday, Politico reports.

The report calls for putting a price on carbon dioxide pollution, getting rid of pollution from cars by 2035 and from power plants by 2040 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“It will be a fight as long as it needs to be,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday. “We will turn this report into law, saving the planet. Democrats know that the climate crisis is the essential crisis of our time.”

The report was put together by the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. According to Politico, the plan contains no input from Republicans.

Republicans on the Climate Crisis Committee, headed up by ranking member Rep. Garret Graves, La., released a statement saying they were “disappointed” Democrats did not involve them in the plan.

“Bipartisan recommendations to increase the resilience of our communities and address global emissions — while strengthening the American economy and getting families back to work — are worth pursuing,” the GOP lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We expect this effort to continue in the committee.”

During an event to reveal the plan, Democrats said they used an analysis conducted by independent energy consultant Energy Innovation, which predicted that if measures are implemented, 62,000 premature deaths would be prevented annually by 2050. The analysis also states the measures would provide $8 trillion in health and climate benefits combined.

“We are releasing a transformative road map for solving the climate crisis,” committee chair Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said. “We have a plan for building the 100% clean energy economy. And we are going to do it in an equitable and inclusive way.”

The plan features recommendations for almost every sector of the economy. Ideas include Congress setting a Clean Energy Standard to hit net-zero emissions in the electricity sector within two decades, mandating all cars be zero-emission by 2035 and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission by 2040.

It calls for doubling funding for public transportation, making a large investment in energy efficiency programs and cutting methane emissions from pipelines 90% by 2030 compared to 2012 levels.

“Addressing climate change can’t be done with just one bill because the problem is caused by so many connected policy failures,” House Natural Resources Chair Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., said in a statement. “The public rightly demands that Congress stop paying lip service to climate policy and start saving lives by making fundamental reforms.”

