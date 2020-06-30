https://www.theepochtimes.com/human-remains-are-found-near-area-where-texas-soldiers-body-was-found_3407073.html

Witnesses reported finding unidentified remains in Killeen, Texas, over the weekend, said police.

It came after police investigators found the remains of soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales on June 19. The new set of remains may be linked to the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who has been missing for around two months, according to NBC Dallas and ABC7.

A search for Guillen is ongoing.

Authorities believe foul play is involved in both Guillen’s and Morales’s disappearances. Officials are not sure whether the two cases are connected.

“They’re not here to help us find Vanessa,” family attorney Natalie Khawam told CBS News, saying that there should be an independent investigation into the matter. “They’re here to hoard that information because they don’t want us knowing what’s happened.”

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command said officials are “doing everything possible” to find the woman.

“This is not just a law enforcement investigation of a missing person, but a full-scale operation to find one of our own and bring her back. There is obviously investigative information we cannot share with the public to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. We will not stop until we find Vanessa and we ask that anyone with information to please do the right thing and contact Army CID,” officials said.

A $25,000 reward and $50,000 reward is being offered for information about Morales’s death and Guillen’s case, respectively.

People who may have information can call the Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170.

