The Democratic Party has apparently begun the process of attempting to dissociate American pride from Mount Rushmore.

What are the details?

On Monday, the Democratic Party’s official Twitter account noted that forthcoming Independence Day celebrations on Friday at the South Dakota cliff is nothing short of “glorifying white supremacy.”

The monument features the visages of former Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Critics — including the Democratic Party, apparently — are slamming President Donald Trump, who will be speaking Friday amid the fireworks at the longtime monument to American patriotism, for his disrespect for Indigenous people.

“Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again,” the Democratic Party’s since-deleted tweet read. “He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore — a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

The party shared the tweet along with a link to

the Guardian, which featured an article titled, “Trump’s Mount Rushmore fireworks plan draws criticism from Native Americans.”

The article, which was written by staff and agencies, pontificated on whether Mount Rushmore is a symbol of “white supremacy.”

You can read the Guardian’s article here.

What has been the response to the Democratic Party’s tweet?

Matt Wolking, deputy director of communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign,

tweeted, “June 29, 2020 9:57 PM ET, The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy.”

He

added, “The foreign media article the Democrat Party linked to quotes an activist saying, ‘Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today.'”

Political commentator Stephen Miller also

remarked on the tweet, calling for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to speak out on the controversy.



“Gosh, it sure would be neat if an entire industry of professionals who could ask the Democrat nominee for President of his party if he agrees with this sentiment that Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy,” he wrote.

He

added, “I mean we still don’t even know where he stands on removing statues. They let him out to run around once a week and give 12-minute statement on something and then back to basement grandpa.”

Conservative writer and commentator Ben Domenech joked, “The Democratic Party’s plan to run on a ‘Mount Rushmore is racist’ platform was truly innovative.”

Elizabeth Harrington, the GOP’s national spokesperson, added, “If you support America’s founding and our heroes throughout our history you’re now ‘glorifying white supremacy?’ This is insane, historically illiterate nonsense.”

