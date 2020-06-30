https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/06/30/iranian-ayatollah-does-victory-lap-now-even-americans-are-shouting-death-to-america-n590471

The American Left is actively giving aid and comfort to America’s enemies: Iranian Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkam, Supreme Leader Khamenei’s representative in Iran’s Fars province, is thrilled about the recent riots in the United States. In a Friday sermon last week, he declared: “The shout of the Iranian nation [is] being heard from the mouths of the Americans themselves: Death to America!” Dezhkam thus reveals that the truth of David Horowitz’s recent observation can be seen clearly from as far away as Iran: “The Democrat Party is at war with America”. The alliance between the international jihad and the Left is growing more violent and aggressive in the United States by the day, thanks to political officials who dare not confront them.

Dezhkam gloated over what he believed were signs of the imminent demise of the United States: “The entire world has seen with its very eyes that today, America cannot be the main decision-maker when it comes to strategic matters in the world. We are unequivocally informing the American administration, Republicans and Democrats alike: If you’ve shut your ears with cotton balls, remove them [so you can hear]. The sound of America being shattered and of its collapse, is being heard all over the world. The shout of the Iranian nation, which has been leading the fight against America for 40 years, is being heard from mouths of the Americans themselves: Death to America!”

The crowd was thrilled and responded with that ever-popular Iranian slogan: “Death to America! Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!” Do the Leftist rioters in the U.S. also want to see the death of America? Nothing could be clearer. In their iconoclastic fury, they have targeted not only statues of Confederate generals and slave-owners, but of General Ulysses S. Grant, who led the great war to free the slaves; President Theodore Roosevelt, a progressive environmentalist; and of course the slaveholders George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, as well as the abolitionist Abraham Lincoln.

The message in all this is clear: the Left doesn’t just hate the figures in U.S. history who perpetrated racial injustice, or those who strove to establish a just society while holding slaves during a time when the moral evil of doing so was hotly controverted and quite unclear to many. The Left hates the entirety of the history of the United States, and its present-day reality. The Left is engaged in an earnest endeavor to erase that history and destroy that present.

At last we are seeing on a large scale the bitter fruit of the miseducation and propaganda that has been fed to American schoolchildren since the 1960s. They have been taught to hate their own land and people, hate their own country, culture, and heritage. The latest example of this disinformation is the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which is the work of a “scholar” named Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones has claimed that “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world,” that “Christopher Columbus and those like him were no different then [sic] Hitler,” and “the descendants of these savage people … continue to be bloodsuckers in our communities.”

No wonder the young people who have been fed these evil lies are tearing down statues, and gladdening the black hearts of Iranian ayatollahs. If we are going to survive this barbaric age as a free republic, there will need to be a thorough housecleaning of the educational system from top to bottom, with criticism of the United States and its founding and heroic figures is fair and correct, and balanced by solid information about how America – because of those same figures — has been a beacon of freedom for the world, a haven for the oppressed, and much more about which every American should be proud and grateful.

This will be a long-term effort. It will not bear fruit right away. Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster is an attempt to make a beginning, to restore historical study to a sane, accurate, patriotic basis. Now is the time for all of us to study and become deeply familiar with American history, for there is no doubt that if we do not know what made America great, we will not be able to make it great again.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

