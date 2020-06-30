https://www.westernjournal.com/will-shatter-soul-six-children-killed-chicago-deadly-week/

Six children, including a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were fatally shot in just one week in Chicago, according to reports.

There have been 320 homicides in Chicago this year, according to a Chicago Sun-Times homicide database.

Eighteen people were killed and 47 were wounded in Chicago this past weekend alone, the Sun-Times reported.

“It will shatter your soul if you let it,” Tamar Manaseh, founder of Mothers and Men Against Senseless Killings, told Fox affiliate WFLD.

Sincere Gaston, 1, was sitting in a car seat on Saturday when someone in a nearby vehicle opened fire, according to the Sun-Times.

Mekhi James, 3, was also sitting in a car when someone fired into the vehicle on June 20, the Sun-Times reported.

Manaseh called on police to investigate the reason behind these shootings, WFLD reported.

Pam Bosley, whose son was killed years ago, said the stay-at-home order issued in Chicago might be to blame, according to WFLD.

“Everything was closed,” Bosley said. “That left our youth on the streets, that left them out there with nothing to do, a lot of time on their hands and I’ve been doing this since 2006 and I never, ever saw the violence like this.”

A 10-year-old, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were also among those fatally shot in the past week, according to the Sun-Times database.

There were 482 homicides in 2019, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police reported 762 homicides in 2016 — a more than 50 percent increase from the prior year — making it the city’s deadliest year in two decades, according to CNN.

