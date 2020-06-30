https://www.theblaze.com/news/jk-rowling-tweet-stephen-king

Author J.K. Rowling rescinded praise for fellow author Stephen King after he seemed to speak out against her recent remarks about transgenderism.

What are the details?

Rowling, who has been embroiled in controversy for the last several weeks because of trans issues, tweeted about Labor MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who insisted the celebrated author capitalized on her own personal domestic abuse experience in order to promote discrimination against the transgender community.

Though Russell-Moyle apologized, Rowling addressed the controversy on Twitter and quoted late feminist writer Andrea Dworkin’s sentiments on men reacting to women’s opinions as if they were “acts of violence.”

Rowling included Dworkin’s quote in a lengthy Twitter thread in which she insisted inclusive language about transgender women is “hostile and alienating” to biologically born women.

She quoted Dworkin, who said, “‘Men often react to women’s words — speaking and writing — as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women’s words with violence.”

King apparently supported that particular sentiment and retweeted Rowling.

In a since-deleted tweet, Rowling responded, “I’ve always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached — maybe not Annie Wilkes levels — but new heights. It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen.”

A commenter took issue with Rowling’s response and asked King his thoughts on Rowling’s remarks on trans inclusivity.

Rowling deleted the tweet after King responded, “Trans women are women.”

Anything else?

In 2019, critics blasted Rowling for supporting researcher Maya Forstater, who was fired for insisting people are not scientifically able to change biological genders.

In recent weeks, Rowling came under fire once more for a tweet identifying “people who menstruate” as women and affirming biological gender identity.

In early June, the author tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Many of her fans, as well as the actor who played Harry Potter, have spoken out against her remarks on social media and branded her anti-transgender.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

