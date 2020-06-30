https://www.dailywire.com/news/jake-tapper-attacks-network-airing-farrakhan-july-4-speech-ice-cube-threatens-watch-your-mouth-jake

On Monday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who has been a staunch foe of anti-Semitic and racist Reverend Louis Farrakhan, blasted FOX Soul TV for its plans to aira Farrakhan speech on July 4. Tapper tweeted, “Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?”

Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda? https://t.co/dmX7A6LSd2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2020

Tapper’s tweet prompted Rapper Ice Cube, who has a history of actions interpreted as anti-Semitic, to hurl a threat at Tapper on Twitter, tweeting, “Watch your mouth Jake.”

Watch your mouth Jake. https://t.co/DqTOr24Yb6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 29, 2020

On June 11, The Daily Beast noted Ice Cube’s recent and not so-recent forays into anti-Semitism, reporting that he “offered up a dog-whistle to his 5.3 million Twitter followers: a Star of David enveloping a black cube. He posted the image above a quadriptych of similar black cubes in four places around the world: California, New York, Denmark, and Australia … The image in question, what those with vivid imaginations have come to call the ‘Black Cube of Saturn,’ has ties to the occult—the entirely unsubstantiated idea being that it’s a sign of chaos. Further, placing it inside a Star of David heavily implies that the Jewish people are stoking the flames.”

Just prior to the Star of David post, Ice Cube posted a meme showing a mural by the graffiti artist Mear One that the Daily Beast said was “clearly intended to be anti-Semitic.” “Some of the older white Jewish folk in the local community had an issue with me portraying their beloved #Rothschild or #Warburg etc as the demons they are,” Mear One said of his mural.

“He’s an ardent supporter of Louis Farrakhan, one of the world’s most prominent anti-Semites,” The Daily Beast noted, adding, “On ‘No Vaseline,’ a diss track off the 1991 album Death Certificate, the rapper took aim at Jerry Heller, N.W.A’s former manager, who is Jewish. ‘Get rid of that Devil real simple / Put a bullet in his temple / ’Cause you can’t be the N*gga 4 Life crew / With a white Jew telling you what to do…”

In February 2018, Farrakhan gave his “Saviours Day Address,” in which he poisonously attacked the Jewish people. Tapper, who is Jewish, delineated exactly how maleficent Farrakhan’s speech was, not only regarding Jews but about white people:

Shortly after 1:10:50 in the video Farrakhan proclaims that “the powerful Jews are my enemy.” https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

At 3:15, Farrakhan calls Jews ‘the mother and father of apartheid, the Jews.”https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

at 3;49: “White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan …has pulled the cover off the eyes of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.” https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Tapper concluded, “The difference between Farrakhan and some members of the alt-reich whose heinous bigotry has received a lot of attention this past year: Farrakhan has a much larger following and elected officials meet with him openly.”

-fin- — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Later on Monday, The jewish Voice reported, “The Fox ‘Soul’ television network announced Monday that it had canceled a July 4th program that was to have featured a speech from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious antisemite, racist, and homophobe. In a statement Monday, Fox Soul announced that it would replace the Farrakhan program with an “inspirational’ program focusing on ‘the greatest black leaders and thinkers about racial relations and civil rights in America.’”

