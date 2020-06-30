http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yh2Al0Q0T94/

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” former second lady Jill Biden predicted “a lot of Republicans” would vote for her husband, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “As you know, Republicans are very tribal. Trump says that he has a 96% approval rating in the Republican Party. He’s predicting a big win because of the silent majority, which we know from 2016 does exist. How can you counter what he’s saying?”

Biden said, “Well, you know, I think, Meghan, I have a little bit of a different slant on it. From what I’ve seen, a lot of Republicans are going to vote for Joe. You know, they’ve been saying it. Maybe they’re not saying it publicly. When I was out there on the trail, a lot of people came up to me and said, ‘Jill, I’m a Republican, but I’m going to vote for your husband because he’s a moderate and he’s a steady leader, and we believe in Joe.’ So, I think, you know, of course, Trump has his supporters. I think a lot of his supporters have become disillusioned, especially in the way he’s handled this pandemic. We’ve seen the —you know, just these last two days the spike in the numbers of people who are getting sick and how he’s not even addressing it and taking care of American families. So, I have a little bit of a different take on it than maybe than you do.”

